Take the Challenge and Unlock the Potential of Food as Fuel: Nutrition Month 2018

YELLOWKNIFE (February 26, 2018) – Across Canada, March is Nutrition Month, and this year, dietitians are helping Canadians realize the potential of food to improve health, fuel activities, and bring people together.

Almost half of all Canadians say that eating a healthy, balanced diet is challenging because they are so busy. They often skip meals, and close to 30 per cent of Canadians snack to keep fuelled in a busy day. Snacks, in healthy portions, can be part of a healthy eating plan.

The Government of the Northwest Territories is encouraging residents to take the challenge of unlocking the potential of food as fuel. Talk to your community’s registered dietitian for advice on healthy eating and to learn more about planned activities for nutrition month.

You can also participate this month to raise awareness of the importance of healthy eating by taking the photo challenge of:

Cooking a healthy meal or healthy snack

Eating together

Shopping for healthier foods

Hold the National Nutrition Month “Take the Challenge” Certificate and post on your social media.

Email your photos to healthpromotion@gov.nt.ca, and we will share on Twitter.

For more information on healthy eating, please visit www.hss.gov.nt.ca and www.nutritionmonth2018.ca.