Territorial Parks and Beach Attendants – Season Closure Dates

YELLOWKNIFE (September 1, 2017) – The 2017 Northwest Territories (NWT) Parks season is coming to a close.

The final day for the Beach Attendants program at Fred Henne Territorial Park beach is September 4. The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment wishes to thank this year’s attendants for their commitment to promoting water safety.

NWT Parks closure dates by region:

Beaufort Delta Region: Gwich’in, Nitainlaii and Jak Territorial Parks: September 1, 2017 Happy Valley Territorial Park: September 11, 2017

South Slave Region: September 12, 2017

North Slave Region: September 17, 2017

Sahtu Region: September 17, 2017

Dehcho Region: Sambaa Deh Territorial Park: September 17, 2017 Blackstone and Fort Simpson Territorial Parks: October 1, 2017



Visit nwtparks.ca to reserve a campsite or learn more about NWT Parks.

