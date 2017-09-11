Territorial Parks and Beach Attendants – Season Closure Dates

YELLOWKNIFE (September 1, 2017) – The 2017 Northwest Territories (NWT) Parks season is coming to a close.

The final day for the Beach Attendants program at Fred Henne Territorial Park beach is September 4. The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment wishes to thank this year’s attendants for their commitment to promoting water safety.

NWT Parks closure dates by region:

  • Beaufort Delta Region:
    • Gwich’in, Nitainlaii and Jak Territorial Parks: September 1, 2017
    • Happy Valley Territorial Park: September 11, 2017
  • South Slave Region: September 12, 2017
  • North Slave Region: September 17, 2017
  • Sahtu Region: September 17, 2017
  • Dehcho Region:
    • Sambaa Deh Territorial Park: September 17, 2017
    • Blackstone and Fort Simpson Territorial Parks: October 1, 2017

Visit nwtparks.ca to reserve a campsite or learn more about NWT Parks.

