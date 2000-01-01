Trapper Recognition Awards 2016-2017

YELLOWKNIFE (December 13, 2017) - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources would like to congratulate the winners of the Trapper Recognition Awards for 2016-2017.
The NWT Trapper Recognition Program recognizes the hard work NWT trappers put into their craft and the contribution they make to our economy.
Awards are given out to the top trapper in each region in four categories:
Highest Sales
Sheldon Boucher (Fort Resolution) – South Slave Region
Joseph Mantla (Behchoko) – North Slave Region
Robert Kochon (Colville Lake) – Sahtu Region
Charlie Tale (Wrigley) – Dehcho Region
Jim Elias (Tuktoyaktuk) – Inuvik Region
Highest Harvest
Devon Beck (Fort Resolution) – South Slave Region
Carl R. Williams (Yellowknife) – North Slave Region
Robert Kochon (Colville Lake) – Sahtu Region
Roger Bertrand (Fort Liard) – Dehcho Region
Ellen Joy Firth (Inuvik) – Inuvik Region
Senior Acknowledgements
Gabe Wanderingspirit (Fort Smith) – South Slave Region
Edward Catholique (Lutsel K’e) – North Slave Region
George Voudrack (Fort Good Hope) – Sahtu Region
Frances Nahanni (Fort Simpson) – Dehcho Region
Danny C. Gordon (Aklavik) – Inuvik Region
Youth
Kellan Mandeville (Hay River) – South Slave Region
Lucas Enzo-Casaway (Lutsel K’e) – North Slave Region
Veronique Kochon (Colville Lake) – Sahtu Region
Jonah Sanguez (Jean Marie River) – Dehcho Region
Bradley Firth (Inuvik) – Inuvik Region
For more information, visit the Department of Environment and Natural Resources website.