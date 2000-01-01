Trapper Recognition Awards 2016-2017

YELLOWKNIFE (December 13, 2017) - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources would like to congratulate the winners of the Trapper Recognition Awards for 2016-2017.

The NWT Trapper Recognition Program recognizes the hard work NWT trappers put into their craft and the contribution they make to our economy.

Awards are given out to the top trapper in each region in four categories:

Highest sales – based on the cash value of harvested furs sold through the Genuine Mackenzie Valley Fur (GMVF) Program;

Highest number of pelts sold;

Senior trapper – based on age and productivity in the GMVF Program; and

Youth trapper – based on age and productivity in the GMVF Program.

Highest Sales

Sheldon Boucher (Fort Resolution) – South Slave Region

Joseph Mantla (Behchoko) – North Slave Region

Robert Kochon (Colville Lake) – Sahtu Region

Charlie Tale (Wrigley) – Dehcho Region

Jim Elias (Tuktoyaktuk) – Inuvik Region

Highest Harvest

Devon Beck (Fort Resolution) – South Slave Region

Carl R. Williams (Yellowknife) – North Slave Region

Robert Kochon (Colville Lake) – Sahtu Region

Roger Bertrand (Fort Liard) – Dehcho Region

Ellen Joy Firth (Inuvik) – Inuvik Region

Senior Acknowledgements

Gabe Wanderingspirit (Fort Smith) – South Slave Region

Edward Catholique (Lutsel K’e) – North Slave Region

George Voudrack (Fort Good Hope) – Sahtu Region

Frances Nahanni (Fort Simpson) – Dehcho Region

Danny C. Gordon (Aklavik) – Inuvik Region

Youth

Kellan Mandeville (Hay River) – South Slave Region

Lucas Enzo-Casaway (Lutsel K’e) – North Slave Region

Veronique Kochon (Colville Lake) – Sahtu Region

Jonah Sanguez (Jean Marie River) – Dehcho Region

Bradley Firth (Inuvik) – Inuvik Region

For more information, visit the Department of Environment and Natural Resources website.