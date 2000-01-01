Update on GNWT Funding Applications Under the National Trade Corridor Fund

YELLOWKNIFE (April 27, 2018) – Minister Wally Schumann issued the following statement on potential funding opportunities under the National Trade Corridor Fund (NTCF):

“The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to securing meaningful investment in transportation infrastructure that will provide our residents the opportunity to contribute in greater capacity to the Canadian economy, and achieve economic self-determination.

“As a mandate commitment of the 18th Legislative Assembly, our government has been working to secure funding to advance planning and construction of two major transportation projects: the Mackenzie Valley Highway and the Slave Geological Province Access Corridor. The Government of Canada recently informed the Government of the Northwest Territories that potential funding for the Slave Geological Province Access Corridor was not approved in the first round of funding submissions. However, there will future funding opportunities under the NTCF at which time our government will reapply.







“Improving road access into the Slave Geological Province has been a long-term objective of the Government of the Northwest Territories. Development of the corridor provides an opportunity to boost mineral exploration and development in this resource rich region, and support our mining industry, which continues to make significant economic contributions to our territory.







“Green metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt that will be needed to meet the demand of clean technologies can also be found in our lands – and offer a very real opportunity for economic investment, development and prosperity in the NWT.







“While it is unfortunate that funding for the Slave Geological Access Corridor was not approved in the first round, the GNWT is still committed to pursuing other sources of funding for this priority project. We are looking forward to hearing from Canada on our funding application for the Mackenzie Valley Highway.

"The GNWT is committed to ensuring economic growth and prosperity for all residents and will continue to work with stakeholders, including Indigenous and community governments, to bring jobs and economic opportunity to regions across the territory.

"We look forward to working with the federal government to help bring these mutually beneficial projects to reality.”