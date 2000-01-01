Wally Schumann: Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway Official Opening

Good morning. It’s a pleasure to be here today for this historic event, and the realization of the dream Former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker had to connect our nation from coast to coast to coast.

Thank you to her Excellency the Right Honourable Governor General Julie Payette, for being here to celebrate with us today, and to Ministers Amarjeet Sohi and Carolyn Bennett. This project wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Canada.

Creating the North our people want and need means working together with many partners to create and implement a clear plan for investing in our people in the long term. Canada, Indigenous governments, community governments, business and industry, all who are represented here today, play an important role in the future of our territory and this project is an example of that partnership, ingenuity and vision.

Transportation has always been at the forefront of enabling Northerners to grow and develop our economy, and never has it been more important in guaranteeing our future growth and prosperity than today.

Expanding our transportation system with the opening of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway will help us connect residents to new social and employment opportunities, stabilize the cost of living in the territory, increase our resiliency and adapt to the impacts of climate change, and provide better access to natural resources.

It cannot be overstated the role our partners play in helping to shape the Northwest Territories today, and into the future. This project reflects the dedication of many people who have worked to improve the lives of our residents, and contribute to building a strong and prosperous Northwest Territories for generations to come.

Thank you.