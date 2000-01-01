Wolf Sightings in the Yellowknife Area

YELLOWKNIFE (March 22, 2018) – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) wishes to advise the public of wolf sightings near or around the Back Bay and Yellowknife Bay areas of Yellowknife, near Ndılǫ.
An increase in wildlife sightings is often an indication of residents intentionally or unintentionally providing a food source. Do not leave food, fish entrails or other attractants outside your home, camp or cabin.
Tips for an encounter with a wolf:
Good safety practices, preventative techniques and an awareness of the diversity of wildlife that we share our community with, can minimize wildlife encounters and conflict.
To report a wildlife emergency call the Regional ENR Office at 867-873-7181.
To report a wildlife sighting, call 867-767-9238 ext. 53247.