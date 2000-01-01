Wolf Sightings in the Yellowknife Area

YELLOWKNIFE (March 22, 2018) – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) wishes to advise the public of wolf sightings near or around the Back Bay and Yellowknife Bay areas of Yellowknife, near Ndılǫ.

An increase in wildlife sightings is often an indication of residents intentionally or unintentionally providing a food source. Do not leave food, fish entrails or other attractants outside your home, camp or cabin.

Tips for an encounter with a wolf:

If you are walking with a pet, leash it immediately.

Raise your arms and wave them in the air to make yourself appear larger.

Use noise makers such as air horns, or throw sticks and rocks to scare the animal away.

If the wolf displays aggressive behavior, back away slowly. Do not turn your back on it. Do not run.

Use bear spray if you have it and know how to use it safely.

Good safety practices, preventative techniques and an awareness of the diversity of wildlife that we share our community with, can minimize wildlife encounters and conflict.

To report a wildlife emergency call the Regional ENR Office at 867-873-7181.

To report a wildlife sighting, call 867-767-9238 ext. 53247.