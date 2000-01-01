Wood Bison Added to NWT Species at Risk List

YELLOWKNIFE (July 14, 2017) – Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) Minister Robert C. McLeod has added wood bison to the NWT List of Species at Risk as a Threatened species, in accordance with direction received from the NWT Conference of Management Authorities (CMA) and the Species at Risk (NWT) Act.
The term of the listing is 10 years. Adding a species to the NWT List of Species at Risk does not result in any automatic prohibitions or protections for the species or their habitat. Listing a species as Threatened triggers a requirement to build a recovery strategy for the species within two years.
The completion of recovery strategies and management plans for species at risk supports the 18th Legislative Assembly’s priorities of environmental stewardship, encouraging coordination and effectiveness in resource management systems, and recognizing traditional knowledge and land claims agreements.
Quote
“Wood bison face a number of serious threats in the Northwest Territories, including infectious diseases, predation, human-caused mortality and habitat loss. Listing wood bison as a Threatened species means recovery strategy must be completed to ensure the healthy animals remain the Northwest Territories.
-Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources
Quick facts
Additional species information and supporting documentation is available at: www.nwtspeciesatrisk.ca/CMA/SarList
