Yellowknife Catholic Schools' École St. Joseph Receives Four New Modular Units

YELLOWKNIFE (April 24, 2018) - The Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Caroline Cochrane, and Miles Welsh, Chair of Yellowknife Catholic Schools, are pleased to announce the addition of three new modular classrooms and one washroom modular for École St. Joseph School.
The Department of Education, Culture and Employment conducted a space assessment of all Yellowknife schools, completed in January 2018. The report projected that by 2027 Yellowknife will see an increase of 200 students, and recommended increasing school capacity across the city over the next five years.
At a cost of $1.5 million, the modular units will increase the capacity of Yellowknife Catholic Schools’ population by 66 students and will be in place at École St. Joseph School for the 2018-19 school year.
Quotes:
“We consistently track enrolments across the Northwest Territories to ensure the needs of students and school communities are met. Increasing enrolments across the city have necessitated a plan to increase structural capacity over the next five years, and the modular classrooms are the first step in addressing these needs.”
-Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment
“Ensuring that the children and educational staff of our school district have the appropriate facilities to meet and exceed students’ learning objectives is one of the utmost priorities of Yellowknife Catholic Schools. The YCS board is pleased with the level of collaboration and partnership that the Department of Education, Culture and Employment has brought to this project. This added classroom space will not only benefit our students for years to come, but represents strategic infrastructure investment in our community.”
-Miles Welsh, Board Chair of Yellowknife Catholic Schools
Quick Facts:
Related Links:
Department of Education, Culture and Employment
NWT Schools Capital Standards and Criteria
For more information, contact:
Claudia Parker
Superintendent, Yellowknife Catholic Schools
T: 867-766-7400
E: claudia.parker@ycs.nt.ca
Jacqueline McKinnon
Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
Department of Education, Culture and Employment
T: 867-767-9352 ext. 71073
E: jacqueline_mckinnon@gov.nt.ca