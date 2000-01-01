Yellowknife to host International Kimberlite Conference

YELLOWKNIFE (October 25, 2017) – The 12th International Kimberlite Conference (IKC) is coming to Yellowknife.

The prestigious and high profile international geological conference, which brings together academic and industry leaders, will be hosted in Yellowknife in 2021.

The Government of the Northwest Territories, the City of Yellowknife and Northwest Territories Tourism collaborated to develop a bid package which was also endorsed by the Northwest Territories’ diamond industry stakeholders.

The IKC conference will combine formal technical presentations and field excursions to the NWT’s major diamond plays.

Quote:

“It is exciting to have our world-leading position in mining confirmed with our selection as host of this marquee event. We look forward to welcoming the global diamond industry to this prestigious conference in our spectacular capital. But this conference is not just about mining — it’s about sharing our region and all its potential with an international audience.”

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

‎Quick Facts:

The IKC meets every 3-5 years. This will be only the 2nd time it has been hosted in Canada since its introduction in 1973.

2021 will mark 30 years of diamonds in the NWT.

The conference is expected to attract upwards of 500 delegates and guests to the NWT and an estimated $1 million in economic benefit to the NWT.

Media Inquiries:

Drew Williams

Manager, Public Affairs

Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Government of the Northwest Territories

Phone: 867-767-9202 ext. 63037

E-mail: drew_williams@gov.nt.ca