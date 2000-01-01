Alfred Moses: Behchoko 6-Bay Garage Opening Small Communities Fund

Delivered on September 10, 2018

Check against delivery

It is a pleasure to join our Member of Parliament, the Honourable Michael McLeod, as well as my colleague, the Honorable Jackson Lafferty, MLA for Monfwi, and Chief Daniels of the Tlicho Government, here in Behchokǫ̀ today to announce opening of the 6-Bay Garage funded under the Small Communities Fund Program.

The Small Communities Fund and the GNWT’s Community Public Infrastructure Program have provided support to community governments for a broad range of infrastructure categories. Through these programs communities are able to identify their priorities based on the needs of their community. NWT community governments, the GNWT and the Government of Canada continue to work together as partners in funding and building community infrastructure.

As the Minister responsible for Municipal and Community Affairs, I am pleased with the continued collaboration between the Federal Government, the GNWT and NWT community governments as they work towards enhancing and constructing sustainable community infrastructure.

This new 6-Bay water and sewer truck garage will allow Behchoko to properly secure and maintain its current fleet of vehicles, providing for the effective delivery of essential services to the residents of Behchoko.

Infrastructure projects, such as this garage, continue to create positive outcomes in our communities. Not only do these projects support the delivery of programs and services to residents, their construction provides significant economic opportunities, through employment and business, to residents and companies here in the North. Ultimately, these projects contribute to a stronger, sustainable North.

We will continue to work with Behchoko and NWT communities in addressing community infrastructure priorities and needs.

Masi cho