Changes to the Northwest Territories Nominee Program's Employer Streams

YELLOWKNIFE (September 17, 2018) The Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) has introduced changes to the Northwest Territories Nominee Program (NTNP) that enhance program integrity, streamline requirements and clarify guidelines.

With the goal of continuous improvement and in response to client feedback, ECE has revised and clarified program guidelines, criteria and application forms.

ECE has made specific changes to the critical impact worker stream, including reducing the time a prospective foreign national must be employed by the nominating employer from 12 to 6 months and reducing the advertising requirement from 90 to 60 days.

Other changes include clearer requirements and processes on the use of authorized representatives, application appeals, and wages in job advertisements and employment offers.

Program changes take effect September 15 and will serve to better assist employers in addressing their critical labour market needs while improving delivery of the Nominee Program.

“Immigration to the North is a key component to growing the population while responding to the needs of northern employers. These program changes will assist employers to build a skilled workforce that also contributes to the stability of our economy.”

-Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

The NTNP is an immigration program administered by the GNWT in cooperation with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) that allows the territory to nominate qualified foreign nationals to apply for Canadian permanent residency.

The GNWT delivers the NTNP. ECE delivers the Employer Stream that supports the recruitment and retention of foreign nationals where there are no qualified northerners or permanent residents available. The department of Industry, Tourism and Investment delivers the Business Stream that is designed to attract entrepreneurs with business expertise and investment capital.

