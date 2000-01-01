GNWT Begins search for Associate Deputy Minister Postsecondary Education Renewal

YELLOWKNIFE, NT (September 7, 2018) – Premier Bob McLeod and Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, today announced the start of a cross-Canada executive search for an Associate Deputy Minister of Postsecondary Education Renewal. This step is part of ongoing Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) efforts to improve postsecondary education in the Northwest Territories (NWT).

The GNWT is seeking an innovative leader with recognized expertise in the field of postsecondary education to develop a vision for postsecondary education in the NWT and a plan for the future of Aurora College. The position will be in place until these projects have been completed.

Work continues on the GNWT response to the recommendations of the Aurora College Foundational Review and on quality assurance legislation for postsecondary institutions. These efforts will serve as a base for the future work of the Associate Deputy Minister. Meanwhile, the fall semester is starting and it is business as usual this year at all three campuses of Aurora College.

Quotes:

“Meeting the needs of NWT learners is a top priority of our government. Everyone we’ve heard from agrees that we need a solid vision for postsecondary education in the NWT. That’s why it makes sense for us to start the search for an Associate Deputy Minister of Postsecondary Education Renewal now. We know we’re going to need an exceptional postsecondary education leader to help us create and act on that vision, and such people take time to find. With this decision, we are acting prudently to protect and manage our current investments in postsecondary education, as well as anticipating the need to plan for possible future investments."

- Premier Bob McLeod

“While the GNWT has not yet finalized its response to the recent review of Aurora College, we recognize that recruiting a senior manager with extensive postsecondary experience will help us develop our plans. The search for an Associate Deputy Minister is an exciting first step in developing a made-in-the-north vision for postsecondary education and a plan for Aurora College that lines up with that vision. I look forward to continuing to hear from Members of the Legislative Assembly, community and Indigenous leaders, Aurora College staff and students, and the general public as we work on a strong future for postsecondary education together. ”

- Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

Quick Facts :

The Aurora College Foundational Review (“the Review”) was initiated in March 2017

The external contractor was MNP LLP

The Review report was delivered to the GNWT on May 4, 2018

The Minister and officials of ECE met with community and Indigenous leaders, Aurora College staff and students, and the general public in the three campus communities of Fort Smith, Inuvik and Yellowknife to hear initial reactions to the Review report.

The GNWT response to the Review recommendations will be released in the fall of 2018

The government has not accepted or rejected any recommendations as yet

The executive search firm Boyden Canada has been engaged to conduct a recruitment campaign for an Associate Deputy Minister for Postsecondary Education Renewal

The Commissioner in Executive Council appoints Deputy Ministers on the advice of the Premier.

Deputy Ministers serve at pleasure and are accountable to the Premier for the performance of their duties.

The executive search is expected to take several months and will conclude when a suitable senior executive has been hired

The position will be located in Yellowknife

