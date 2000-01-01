Government of the Northwest Territories Participation in Operation NANOOK-TATIGIIT 2018

YELLOWKNIFE (September 24, 2018) - The Northwest Territories Emergency Management Organization (NWT EMO) is coordinating Government of the Northwest Territories’ (GNWT) participation in OPERATION NANOOK-TATIGIIT 2018 (Op Nanook), an annual Canadian Forces live exercise. This year, the exercises are scheduled to take place September 24 – 28, 2018 in the North Slave Region.

The GNWT is committed to working collaboratively with northern partners and stakeholders to ensure public safety. Op Nanook is an opportunity for a joint, integrated, collaborative activity where the GNWT and northern partners conduct safety exercises to test and validate the Territorial Emergency Plan. The aim of the GNWT’s participation in Op NANOOK-TATGIIT 2018 is to build a common understanding of emergency operating procedures in the Northwest Territories by conducting Table Top and Live Exercises.

During this activity, the NWT EMO will exercise and validate key elements of the new NWT Emergency Plan including setup and operation of the territorial Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), and exercising related operational protocols and procedures (including evacuations) based on a wildfire scenario. The Community Government of Behchoko is participating and will validate components of the community emergency plan including activation and operation of the community EOC, setup of a reception centre/shelter, practice evacuation notification protocol and cooperation and coordination with EMO and other partners.

Updates and information on the GNWT’s activities with Op NANOOK-TATIGIIT will be posted daily on the Public Safety Notices website at www.gov.nt.ca/public-safety-notices. The next Op Nanook that the GNWT is scheduled to participate in is scheduled for 2021.

