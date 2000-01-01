Government of the Northwest Territories partners with Canada to provide health information about the former Pine Point Railbed/

August 7, 2018, Yellowknife, NT – The Government of the Northwest Territories and Government of Canada are advising residents of a low health risk associated with some activities on the former Pine Point Railbed.

Cadmium and lead found in the surface soils and on vegetation along the former railbed pose a low health risk when ingested. To avoid spreading this material into communities and the environment, we advise the public not to take quarry material from the former railbed and surrounding area.

Railbed users should take the following steps to lower risks to their health:

Wear a mask when riding an ATV

Do not let children play in the contaminated dirt

Thoroughly wash berries, mushrooms and edible plants before eating them

The Governments of the Northwest Territories and Canada have placed signs at access points to the railbed to remind users of these simple steps to lower risks to their health. These signs present safety messages in pictograms and in five languages: English, French, Chipewyan, Cree and South Slavey.

The Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories continue to monitor the railbed, including assessing risks to human health and the environment, and will continue to advise the public as new information becomes available.

