Grand Opening of the Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility

NORMAN WELLS (August 28, 2018) – Residents of the Sahtú celebrated the official opening of the Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility on Monday, August 27 in Norman Wells.

The new facility replaces the old health centre which was 40 years old and provides much needed long term care programming space. The completion of the new facility is part of the Government of the Northwest Territories’ (GNWT) commitments to supporting community wellness and safety, and to take action so that seniors can age in place.

Key services to be provided by the new Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility include:

community health nursing programs such as prenatal health, child health, adult health, health promotion, chronic care and treatment services;

community counselling, social services such as child protection, family violence, guardianship, adoption, fostering, and homeless programs;

transitional care;

long term care; and

the adult day program.

The GNWT invested $41.1 million in the design and construction of the new health centre and long term care facility.

Quote

“A priority of this government is investing in health infrastructure that improves on safety and service delivery so that residents continue to receive quality care. The addition of the Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility with its 18 long term care beds provides some help in addressing the need for long term care solutions caused by the growing seniors’ population.”

- Honourable Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, GNWT

Quote

“Critical infrastructure investments such as the Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and the Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility are essential to the long-term health, well-being and quality of life of our residents. The modern design and use of efficient construction practices in this facility also demonstrates our government’s commitment to energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing Good Building Practices in order to build resilient infrastructure that will last for years to come.”

- Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure, GNWT

Related Links

Media Contact

Damien Healy

Manager of Communications

Department of Health and Social Services

Government of the Northwest Territories

1-867-767-9052 ext. 49034

Damien_Healy@gov.nt.ca

Kelley Ryder

Manager of Public Affairs and Communications

Department of Infrastructure

Government of the Northwest Territories

1-867-767-9082 ext. 32025

Kelley_Ryder@gov.nt.ca