Grand Opening of the Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility

NORMAN WELLS (August 28, 2018) – Residents of the Sahtú celebrated the official opening of the Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility on Monday, August 27 in Norman Wells.
The new facility replaces the old health centre which was 40 years old and provides much needed long term care programming space. The completion of the new facility is part of the Government of the Northwest Territories’ (GNWT) commitments to supporting community wellness and safety, and to take action so that seniors can age in place.
Key services to be provided by the new Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility include:
The GNWT invested $41.1 million in the design and construction of the new health centre and long term care facility.
“A priority of this government is investing in health infrastructure that improves on safety and service delivery so that residents continue to receive quality care. The addition of the Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility with its 18 long term care beds provides some help in addressing the need for long term care solutions caused by the growing seniors’ population.”
- Honourable Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, GNWT
“Critical infrastructure investments such as the Sahtú Got'iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre and the Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility are essential to the long-term health, well-being and quality of life of our residents. The modern design and use of efficient construction practices in this facility also demonstrates our government’s commitment to energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing Good Building Practices in order to build resilient infrastructure that will last for years to come.”
- Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure, GNWT
