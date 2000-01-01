Jean Marie River Airport to Temporarily Close for Runway Resurfacing

JEAN MARIE RIVER (September 7, 2018) – The Jean Marie River Airport will be closed temporarily in order to accommodate the resurfacing of the airport runway.

The airport will close as of 8:00 a.m. on September 10, 2018 and is expected to reopen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

The airport runway will be resurfaced with new gravel and a dust control product during this time. The airport will be closed for the duration of this project.

A contingency plan has been developed should any medical emergencies arise during the closure.

