Minister Congratulates Diavik Diamond Mine on Opening of A21

YELLOWKNIFE (August 21, 2018) – Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment says yesterday’s official opening of Diavik Diamond Mine’s (Diavik) A21 pipe highlights the diamond industry’s continued commitment to the North, to its people, and to offering opportunities to Northwest Territories (NWT) communities and businesses.

The four-year $US350-million investment by Rio Tinto and Dominion Diamond Corporation to bring A21 into operation represents an immense capital investment in the NWT mining industry. While the A21 pipe will not extend the life of Diavik Diamond Mine, it will provide an important source of incremental supply for Diavik Diamond Mine, ensuring the continuation of existing production levels.

Minister Schumann offered congratulatory comments on behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories as a guest of honour at the mine-site celebration alongside Indigenous community representatives, joint venture partners and Rio Tinto employees.

Monday’s grand opening of A21 marks the second mining celebration in as many weeks for the NWT diamond industry, with Ekati Diamond Mine celebrating 20 years of production on August 9, 2018.

“Generations of Northerners have benefited from our diamond mines. Our mining partners have provided thousands of rewarding careers for our residents; enriched our communities through grants, scholarships and contributions; and spent billions with local businesses. The completion of the A21 kimberlite pipe at Diavik means that we will continue to see long-lasting benefits for Northerners and I commend the team and leadership at Diavik on this significant milestone.”

Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

The natural resource sector accounts for about 23% of the NWT economy.

Since the implementation of the GNWT’s first Socio Economic Agreement in 1996, the NWT diamond industry has provided over 27,000 person years of employment to NWT residents.

Diamond mines have purchased over $14 billion in goods and services from NWT businesses.

