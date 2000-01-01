Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week August 21 to 27, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of August 20, 2018.

There are no scheduled ministerial travels during this time period.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Bob McLeod will meet with Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade on August 20. Following the meeting, Premier McLeod and Minister LeBlanc will hold a media availability in the Media Room of the Legislative Assembly. Media are asked to please contact Cabinet Communications for details and to confirm their attendance.

Caroline Cochrane will be speaking at the New to The North Educators Conference in Dettah on August 21.

Wally Schumann and Glen Abernethy will be speaking at Norman Wells Health Centre and Long Term Care Facility Grand Opening in Norman Wells on August 27. Daniel McNeely, Member of Legislative Assembly for the Sahtu will also be attending.

