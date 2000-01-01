Premier McLeod Statement on the passing of Jack Sigvaldason

The following statement is from Premier Bob McLeod on the death of Jack Sigvaldason:

“Jack Sigvaldason’s dedication to connecting people through telling their stories and sharing the news cannot be understated. “Sig’s” legacy - Northern News Services – has been a valued part of NWT community life for close to 50 years.

"Having news outlets that value and promote our stories has been vital to the development of our peoples. Jack’s media domain spanned 3.8 million square kilometers of regional coverage and served 60,000 people in two languages.

"Jack never shied away for standing up for what he believed in - and he believed in creating newspapers that told the stories that mattered to Northerners. His papers reflected an understanding that for many in the North, celebrating the accomplishments of our youth in our communities was just as important as hearing about the newest mineral discovery or funding announcement.

"The media continues to have an important role to play in shaping and informing public views, promoting discussion of important issues affecting Northwest Territories residents, and holding leaders at all level to account. I can say that as a Northerner, having a newspaper that reflected our own stories, political institutions as well as our challenges was instrumental in my decision to work in government and then in politics.

"To his family, colleagues and friends, I offer my sincerest condolences. His contributions to northern life cannot be overstated. Jack will be greatly missed."