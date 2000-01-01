Tourism Business Mentorship Agreement Renewed

YELLOWKNIFE (September 18, 2018) – The GNWT’s Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) has renewed its successful partnership with the Canadian Executive Service Organization (CESO).

The agreement supports ITI’s work to build a sustainable, professional, skilled and trained tourism workforce by supporting mentorship opportunities for tourism operators and employees under the Department’s Tourism Business Mentorship Program.

Mentorship programs have been offered in the Northwest Territories for four years and have assisted local tourism businesses in expanding their skill sets in areas such as marketing, product development, product packaging and pricing, business planning, financial management, technology and more.

CESO is an economic development organization, working in partnership with Indigenous communities across Canada to enhance capacity and diversify skills for long-term growth and stability. CESO provides highly-skilled experts who mentor and advise participants with best practices and business tools to support their growth and prosperity.

Applications for the Tourism Business Mentorship Program are being accepted until September 24, 2018.

Quote:

“Our local tourism businesses have proven time and again that they are keen to learn, diversify and strengthen their businesses to take advantage of the economic opportunities created by the growing number of travellers to the Northwest Territories. The Tourism Business Mentorship Program is just one of the ways that the Government of the Northwest Territories is encouraging those efforts and I commend all of the businesses that have taken part in the program to date.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment. Our CESO Experts are looking forward to mentor and to collaborate with local tourism operators and professionals. By joining our efforts with the government, businesses and communities in the North, we're confident that businesses will prosper and grow.”

-Stacia Kean, Director, CESO Indigenous Services

Quick facts:

In 2016-17, tourism visitation and spending reached an all-time high in the NWT with over 100,000 visitors arriving in the territory and visitor spending reaching over $200 million.

The Tourism Business Mentorship Program is one of seven tourism programs offered by ITI. A description of all programs can be found on the Programs and Services listing on the ITI website.

