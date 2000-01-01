GNWT Receives Diamonds Do Good Responsible Government Award

YELLOWKNIFE (January 19, 2018) – Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment issued the following statement in reaction to yesterday’s announcement that the GNWT has received the Diamonds Do Good Responsible Government Award (To be presented May 31, 2018):

“It is an honour to be recognized by the Diamond Empowerment Fund as the 2018 recipient of the Diamonds Do Good Responsible Government Award.

“Diamond mining has enabled the Northwest Territories to build a unique investment environment. Guided by the NWT Mineral Development Strategy, we continue to foster partnerships with Indigenous governments and investors, build capacity and employment within our communities, and share resource royalties.

“This is the ‘NWT difference’ that is setting us apart from competing jurisdictions and earning us recognition on the international stage. It is this holistic approach to mineral exploration and development that we will be promoting at AME Roundup next week.”