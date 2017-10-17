The Government of the Northwest Territories proposes a way forward for the legalisation of cannabis in the NWT

YELLOWKNIFE (NOVEMBER 24, 2017) – Minister of Justice Louis Sebert released the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) proposed plan for legalizing cannabis in the NWT today. This is an important step in designing a system that will provide controlled access to a safe supply of recreational cannabis for NWT residents in order to maintain the health and safety of residents and communities across the North.
The Cannabis Legalization in the Northwest Territories: The Way Forward report provides an overview of the GNWT’s proposed approach on the matters for which the GNWT is responsible, including: minimum age, possession limits, public smoking, the sale and distribution of recreational cannabis, impaired driving, workplace safety and public education. The Way Forward report takes into account input received through the cannabis public engagement process, as well as other important factors, including inter-jurisdictional considerations, coordination with enforcement partners, practical and financial implications for implementation in the required timeframe and current research on the health impacts of cannabis.
The GNWT plans to introduce legislation for the consideration of the 18th Legislative Assembly in the February/March sitting, in order to meet the federal deadline of July 2018. The GNWT looks forward to working with Standing Committees to ensure the necessary legislation is developed and reviewed according to normal processes prior to the federally-imposed deadline.
The GNWT will continue work to develop the policies and programs necessary to address the legalization of cannabis in the Northwest Territories.
Quote:
“Our government is working to make sure the NWT is ready with a framework for regulating recreational cannabis when the Government of Canada makes it legal in July 2018. We know this issue matters to Northerners and that is why we have made public engagement a priority and will continue to keep residents informed throughout this process as we work with the Members of the Legislative Assembly to ensure we have the appropriate laws, guidelines, policies and programs in place to achieve an orderly management of legal cannabis by July 2018.
-Louis Sebert, Minister of Justice
Quick Facts:
Relevant Links :
GNWT Cannabis Legislation homepage
Cannabis Legalization in the Northwest Territories - What We Heard
Media Contact:
Charlotte Digness
Media and Communications Coordinator
Cabinet Communications and Protocol
Government of the Northwest Territories
Phone: 867-767-9140 Ext. 11092