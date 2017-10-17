Release of "Cannabis Legalization in the Northwest Territories - What We Heard Report"

Yellowknife (October 24, 2017) – Louis Sebert, Minister for the Department of Justice with the Government of the Northwest Territories would like to announce that the Cannabis Legalization in the Northwest Territories What We Heard Report has been tabled in the Legislative Assembly and is now available to the public.

Last spring, the Government of Canada introduced the proposed Cannabis Act and made a public commitment to legalize cannabis across Canada by July 2018. The Government of the Northwest Territories is tasked with developing and implementing territorial legislation that will establish measures to control the distribution and retail of cannabis, the minimum age for purchase and consumption, public smoking of cannabis and other issues. The GNWT is taking all the necessary steps to ensure effective measures are in place to protect the health and safety of the people and communities in the NWT.

From July 11 to September 22, 2017, the GNWT invited NWT public and stakeholders to provide feedback on the principles being proposed to guide the GNWT’s work on the safe regulation of cannabis in the north. This process resulted in over 1100 online submissions and saw strong turnouts and thoughtful discussion at the community engagements. This was an important step in understanding the views and concerns of residents and demonstrates the GNWT’s continued commitment to improving opportunities for meaningful public input into government decisions.

The information gathered through public engagement is presented in the What We Heard Report and will significantly inform the legislation currently under development. Residents will continue to be kept informed throughout this process and are encouraged to visit the GNWT Cannabis Legislation website for more information.