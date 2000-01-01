YELLOWKNIFE (May 31, 2017) - The Department of Education, Culture and Employment would like to announce the release of the NWT Apprenticeship, Trades and Occupational Certification Strategy 2017-2022.

This important Strategy addresses the priorities of the 18th Legislative Assembly and shares the goals of the Skills 4 Success Strategic Framework, which aims to improve employment success for NWT residents and more effectively respond to employers’ skill needs. The five year NWT Apprenticeship, Trades and Occupational Certification Strategy outlines how the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT), guided by the Department of Education, Culture and Employment will strengthen the existing apprenticeship and occupational certification program in the NWT.

The GNWT is continually investing in training and education for NWT residents, but many still remain unemployed or underemployed. At the same time, businesses in the NWT struggle to find qualified people to fill in-demand jobs and this needs to change. The NWT Apprenticeship, Trades and Occupational Certification Strategy identifies goals and key actions to improve training, apprenticeship, and certification opportunities in the skilled trades and industrial occupations which will directly contribute to filling the gaps in our labour market.

To view or download a copy of this strategy and for more information on the NWT Apprenticeship, Trades and Occupational Certification Program please visit https://www.ece.gov.nt.ca/en/services/apprenticeship-and-trades.