Request for Proposals released for the Tłı̨chǫ All Season Road

YELLOWKNIFE (December 5, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories has issued its Request for Proposals (RFP) for the construction of the Tłı̨chǫ All-Season Road (TASR). Three proponents identified through a Request for Qualifications will be invited to submit proposals: Aurora Access Partners, NAE Transportation Partners and North Star Infrastructure.

Proponents may access the RFP by visiting the GNWT’s Contract Event Opportunities website at: http://contracts.fin.gov.nt.ca

Technical submissions for the RFP are due on August 9, 2018, and financial submissions are due on August 29, 2018.

The TASR project is currently undergoing an environmental assessment by the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board. This regulatory process will ensure the project is undertaken in an environmentally, socially, and culturally sound manner. The RFP is being released at this time in alignment with the environmental regulatory schedule and to provide the time required for the three proponents to prepare the RFP documents.