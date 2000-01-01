Southern Section of the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link (MVFL) now in Operation

YELLOWKNIFE (December 6, 2016) – Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod announced an agreement with Northern Lights General Partnership today to provide high-speed fibre backhaul services for communities in the Mackenzie Valley connected to the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link (MVFL).
In addition, a temporary high speed connection has been agreed to with Northwestel for the Inuvik Satellite Station Facility (ISSF) and Canada Satellite Ground Station Inuvik, Inc. (CSGSI), a recently commissioned private sector satellite ground station in Inuvik. Contracts for the transport of data using the partially activated MVFL system have been signed with Northwestel, CSGSI, which includes data transport for Kongsberg Satellite Services of Norway, and the Swedish Space Corporation.
The contractual rights of the Government of Northwest Territories remain fully protected during this interim period, pending final commissioning of the full MVFL system.
Quotes
“With most the MVFL system installed, the lower cost and superior service benefits of high speed long haul fibre connections can be provided to the communities connected to the MVFL link. It was also important, for the continued growth of the satellite ground station business in Inuvik, to provide a temporary high speed link to allow satellite operators to access and use the satellite antennas that they have installed.”
-Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Finance
“Northwestel is proud to have worked in partnership with the Government of Northwest Territories on interim solutions that will improve telecommunications into 5 communities and provide a reliable framework for the growth of the Inuvik Satellite Station Facility.”
-Paul Flaherty, President and CEO of Northwestel.
Quick Facts
