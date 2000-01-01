Announcement of a National Housing Strategy by the Government of Canada

YELLOWKNIFE (November 22, 2017) - The Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Minister Responsible for Addressing Homelessness, Caroline Cochrane issued the following statement on the release of the National Housing Strategy by the Government of Canada:

“Ensuring adequate support for housing is of great importance to the Government of the Northwest Territories. We appreciate the Government of Canada’s recognition of the need for long-term support and partnership on housing.

“There is acknowledgment from the Government of the Canada that the North and specifically the Northwest Territories requires proportionately more support to reach the housing conditions of southern Canada.

“Now that the federal government has released their vision, I anticipate that we will have more details shortly. I hope that we can come to an agreement that will set the stage for renewal and transformation.

“The housing needs of the NWT are many and the operating environment is difficult. Our own particular considerations and challenges will need to be reflected in any agreement going forward.

“The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to working with the federal government to create a strong and comprehensive approach to providing housing for NWT residents.”