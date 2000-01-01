Increase to the Northwest Territories Minumum Wage

YELLOWKNIFE (January 10, 2018) – Minister of Education, Culture and Employment Alfred Moses today announced an increase to the Northwest Territories (NWT) Minimum Wage.
Effective April 1, 2018, the minimum wage will increase from $12.50 per hour to $13.46 per hour. This decision was informed by research and options provided by the Minimum Wage Committee, which was established in 2013 to advise the Minister.
“I am confident that this increase will be both good for workers, who will earn a better wage, and good for business, which will be able to better attract workers for minimum wage positions. The GNWT is committed to maintaining fair and competitive wage rates while encouraging economic activity and supporting NWT small businesses.”
-Alfred Moses, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment
