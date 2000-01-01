Increase to the Northwest Territories Minumum Wage

YELLOWKNIFE (January 10, 2018) – Minister of Education, Culture and Employment Alfred Moses today announced an increase to the Northwest Territories (NWT) Minimum Wage.

Effective April 1, 2018, the minimum wage will increase from $12.50 per hour to $13.46 per hour. This decision was informed by research and options provided by the Minimum Wage Committee, which was established in 2013 to advise the Minister.

Quotes:

“I am confident that this increase will be both good for workers, who will earn a better wage, and good for business, which will be able to better attract workers for minimum wage positions. The GNWT is committed to maintaining fair and competitive wage rates while encouraging economic activity and supporting NWT small businesses.”

-Alfred Moses, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

Quick Facts:

The minimum wage was last increased in the NWT in 2015. Since that time, the cost of living and the average hourly wage have risen.

In 2013, the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment appointed a Minimum Wage Committee comprised of representatives from business, labour and community organizations across the territory.

To ensure the NWT’s minimum wage continues to work for employees and employers, the minimum wage rate is reviewed every two years.

Media Inquiries:

Charlotte Digness

Media and Communications Coordinator

Cabinet Communications and Protocol

Phone: 867-767-9140 Ext. 11092

charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca

Cherish Winsor

Senior Communications Advisor

Department of Education, Culture and Employment

Government of the Northwest Territories

Tel: (867) 767-9352 x 71021

E-mail: cherish_winsor@gov.nt.ca