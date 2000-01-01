Premier McLeod announces appointment of new Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services

YELLOWKNIFE (September 5, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod today announced the appointment of Bruce Cooper as the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services (HSS) for the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT).

Mr. Cooper comes to the GNWT from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador (GNL) with over a decade of experience as an executive in the public service, including five years as Deputy Minister of Health and Community Services. He is currently Deputy Minister of the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development for the GNL.

Holding a Master’s degree in Social Work, Mr. Cooper started his career as a social worker in Newfoundland and Labrador. He has been a leader in the fields of health and social services and public policy for more than twenty years.

Mr. Cooper will assume his position in Yellowknife on October 2, 2017.

At this time, Premier McLeod would like to thank Debbie DeLancey for her outstanding contributions as Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services. Ms. DeLancey is retiring this fall after a long and distinguished career with the GNWT.

Quote:

“I am pleased to welcome Bruce Cooper to the Northwest Territories and his new position. He has big shoes to fill, but his extensive experience will be a valuable asset to the Government of the Northwest Territories as it continues to deliver on the commitments it has made to advance the priorities of the 18th Legislative Assembly. I look forward to working with him.”

- Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

Quick Facts:

Deputy Ministers are the non-elected head of a GNWT Department.

The Commissioner in the Executive Council appoints Deputy Ministers on the advice of the Premier.

Deputy Ministers serve at pleasure and are accountable to the Premier for their performance of their duties.

