Premier McLeod announces senior management appointments

YELLOWKNIFE (December 19, 2016) – Premier Bob McLeod announced two appointments to the senior ranks of the territorial public service today.

Eleanor Young has been appointed Deputy Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA). Ms. Young most recently served as the Assistant Deputy Minister for this department.

Dr. Joe Dragon has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources. Born in Fort Smith and a member of the Smith’s Landing First Nation, Dr. Dragon returns to the NWT after holding several senior management positions with federal government. Currently the Director General, Workforce Development with the Department of National Defense. Dr. Dragon also holds a PhD in Wildlife Ecology and Management from the University of Alberta.

Eleanor Young’s appointment takes effect immediately. Dr. Dragon’s appointment will take effect March 1, 2017.

At this time, Premier McLeod would also like to thank Dr. Erin Kelly for her valuable contributions as acting Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources over the past seven months. Dr. Kelly returns to her position of Assistant Deputy Minister, Corporate and Strategic Planning at Environment and Natural Resources on March 1, 2017.

Quote

“I look forward to working with Eleanor and Joe in their new roles. Their extensive experience and deep understanding of the North and its people will be a valuable asset to the Government of the Northwest Territories as it continues to deliver on the commitments it has made to advance the priorities of the 18th Legislative Assembly.”

- Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

Deputy Ministers are the non-elected head of a GNWT Department.

The Commissioner in the Executive Council appoints Deputy Ministers on the advice of the Premier.

Deputy Ministers serve at pleasure and are accountable to the Premier for their performance of their duties.

Related links

Media Contacts

Andrew Livingstone

Senior Cabinet Communications Advisor

Department of the Executive

Government of the Northwest Territories

Box 1320 Yellowknife NT X1A 2L9

Tel: (867) 767-9140 ext. 11091

Cell: (867) 447-0443

Fax: (867) 873-0169

Email: andrew_livingstone@gov.nt.ca

Web: www.gov.nt.ca