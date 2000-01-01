Premier McLeod Statement on Washington Companies Acquisition of Dominion Diamond Corporation

YELLOWKNIFE (July 17, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod issued the following statement on the acquisition of Dominion Diamond Corporation by The Washington Companies:

“Responsible resource development is key to the social and economic future of the NWT. The Government of the Northwest Territories believes that it must be done with a strong view to environmental sustainability and northerners must share in the prosperity it brings. “

“I’m encouraged by the public commitments made by Washington to important matters such as ongoing investment in exploration and jobs and benefits for northerners, particularly Indigenous communities and governments.”

“Mining currently contributes 20 per cent of our direct GDP and provides jobs to over one out of every 10 people working in our territory. Since 1996, the diamond mines have spent $19 billion on Northwest Territories businesses, including $5 billion on Aboriginal owned businesses.”

“We expect that the Washington Companies will be a significant contributor to these outcomes going forward. Minister Wally Schumann and I look forward to meeting with senior officials from the company in the near future to discuss advancing our mutual interests.”