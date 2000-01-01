Prospector Training to Launch In Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE (JUNE 7, 2018) — With licences, tags, and tools in-hand, aspiring prospectors will soon be striking out on-the-land and learning to stake claims.

A two day Introduction to Prospecting course is being offered to residents of Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ from June 23-24, 2018.

The NWT Geological Survey and Mining Recorders Office - divisions of the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment - are partnering with the Mine Training Society, TerraX Minerals, and the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines to deliver the programming.

The course will provide participants with the necessary core skills to prospect in the NWT:

prospecting basics;

claim staking;

assessment regulations;

marketing;

basic geology; and

the exploration cycle.

Industry professionals will demonstrate how to use prospecting tools, assess local terrain, and provide a demonstration on staking claims in an active exploration site. The first day of the program will be classroom-based, while the second will see participants learning in the field.

In a separate offering, the Introduction to Prospecting course will also be delivered to 20 candidates (4 per region) nominated by regional leaders and funded by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment to travel to Yellowknife to receive the training.

Increasing public awareness within grassroots mineral exploration is an identified action item in the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) Mineral Development Strategy. Implementing the Mineral Development Strategy is a commitment in the GNWT’s 2016-2019 Mandate.

Quote

“At the foundation of many prosperous mines are stories of individuals who took risks, headed to the bush, and staked claims that became billion dollar enterprises. This program reflects our desire to get people the skills they need to make sure we see more stories, and ultimately more exploration and mines, in our territory. We’re pleased to once again work with our partners to provide the resources and expertise to advance NWT exploration.”

Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts

Field work will be carried out on TerraX Minerals exploration property near Yellowknife.

Instructors from the NWT Geological Survey, Mining Recorders Office, and TerraX Minerals will deliver the course material.

Applications for the public Prospectors Training Program are due June 11, 2018.

A $50 fee will be charged for the training. This includes tools, a prospecting licence, tags, and lunch for each participant. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Media contact

Mike Westwick

Communications Officer

Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Mike_Westwick@gov.nt.ca

1-867-767-9202 ext. 63039