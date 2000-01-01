Work underway to support cannabis legalization in Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE (April 20, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has begun the necessary work to prepare for the legalization of cannabis following the tabling of federal legislation in the House of Commons last week.
The GNWT established a multi-departmental cannabis working group in 2016 in response to federal plans to table legislation sometime in early 2017. The working group will now review the legislation to determine next steps to ensure the GNWT is prepared for legalization in July 2018.
“With the pending legalization of cannabis, it is important we consider the safety of all residents of the Northwest Territories. We will work to ensure that a safe supply of cannabis is available to our residents while keeping it out of the hands of our children and youth, and reduce the criminal element that comes with the illicit drug trade.”
- Louis Sebert, Minister of Justice
“It’s important we ensure the health and well-being of our residents is top-of-mind as we move towards the legalization of cannabis, especially when it comes to our young people. We must ensure our residents are well educated on the risks associated with cannabis use. I am confident that we can establish a regulatory system that will ensure residents have access to cannabis products that meet rigorously enforced quality, security and health standards.”
- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services
