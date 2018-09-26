Minister Schumann Congratulates CDÉTNO on 15 Years of Economic Development

YELLOWKNIFE (September 26, 2018) – Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Wally Schumann offers his congratulations to the Conseil de développement économique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest (CDÉTNO) on 15 years of support for economic development and employability of Francophones and Francophiles in the Northwest Territories.

“As a member of the National Francophone Economic Development Network, the CDÉTNO plays an important role not only in diversifying our economy through entrepreneurship and tourism programming but in promoting the Northwest Territories as an investment opportunity to Francophone markets.

"The non-profit organization is a valued partner in promoting our territory as a diverse and exciting setting for business development, tourism and employment.

"Over the last 15 years, the CDÉTNO has grown to be an integral part of our northern economy and Francophone community. Congratulations on reaching this major milestone and best wishes for continued success and growth.”

