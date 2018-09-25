Restaurant Service at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

YELLOWKNIFE (September 25, 2018) – Restaurant and catering services at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre will be offered by local business Flavour Trader, beginning in late October.

The restaurant will offer new hours:

Monday to Friday 10:30 am to 4:30 pm Delightful range of casse-croûte (treats) Lunch Served from 11:30 to 2:00 pm

Thursday dinner 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Occasional Flavour Trader culinary events on Friday and Saturday nights

