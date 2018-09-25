Search Google Appliance

Restaurant Service at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

September 25, 2018
Public Service Announcement

YELLOWKNIFE (September 25, 2018) – Restaurant and catering services at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre will be offered by local business Flavour Trader, beginning in late October. 

The restaurant will offer new hours:

  • Monday to Friday 10:30 am to 4:30 pm
    • Delightful range of casse-croûte (treats)
    • Lunch Served from 11:30 to 2:00 pm
  • Thursday dinner 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Occasional Flavour Trader culinary events on Friday and Saturday nights

For regular updates, follow the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre on Facebook.

For more information, contact:

Cherish Winsor
Senior Communications Advisor
Department of Education, Culture and Employment
T: 867-767-9352, ext. 71021
Cherish_winsor@gov.nt.ca