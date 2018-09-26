Awards acknowledge and celebrate achievements in literacy in NWT

YELLOWKNIFE (September 26, 2018) – Recipients of the Council of the Federation Literacy Award and the Ministerial Literacy Awards were honoured today during the annual Adult Learners’ Luncheon at Northern United Place in Yellowknife.

Created in 2002 by the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, the Ministerial Literacy Awards celebrate and recognize adult learners who have overcome learning and literacy challenges or championed literacy to learners of all ages.

The Council of the Federation Literacy Awards, established in 2004 by Canada’s Premiers, celebrate the valuable contributions made by Canadians in the field of literacy, as well as adult learners who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to literacy. One medal is awarded in each province or territory every year.

The 2018 recipients are:

Diane Brule, Yellowknife – Council of the Federation Literacy Award

Christopher Aitken, Hay River – Ministerial Educator Literacy Award

Carly Sayers, Aklavik – Ministerial Youth Learner Literacy Award

Dr. Suzanne Robinson, Yellowknife – Ministerial Champion Literacy Award

Quotes

“It is an honour to be acknowledging and celebrating excellence in literacy during Literacy Week 2018. Literacy is a life-long process that has a great impact on the residents and communities of the Northwest Territories and includes many different skills, including reading, writing, numeracy, computer use, oral communication, problem solving and critical thinking. Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients.”

-Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

Quick Facts

