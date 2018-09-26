GNWT Homelessness Strategic Plan to be developed

YELLOWKNIFE (September 26, 2018)- Alfred Moses, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) and Minister Responsible for Addressing Homelessness, has announced a call for proposals leading to the development of a Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) Homelessness Strategic Plan. A contractor will be selected to conduct an assessment and scan of all GNWT homelessness initiatives as well as to develop an overarching homelessness strategic plan.

Homelessness has many complex contributing factors. The GNWT, through departments including the Department of Health and Social Services, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, the Department of Justice and the NWT Housing Corporation, provides a range of resources to serve people vulnerable to homelessness in communities across the NWT. There is an opportunity to improve program and policy alignment among all GNWT homelessness initiatives. While individual departments will continue to operate separate programs, what this RFP aims to do is to have all homelessness programs and resources working together in an integrated approach under one strategic plan.

Quote:

“People vulnerable to homelessness need and deserve our support. Homelessness in the NWT isn’t just a housing problem. Successfully addressing homelessness requires a whole of government approach, with prevention programs, stability supports and emergency services. The Housing Corporation is leading an initiative to assess the effectiveness of all GNWT-supported homelessness programs and develop a more complete and integrated GNWT homelessness strategy. If we work together, we can make the best use of our resources to help more people.”

-Alfred Moses, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Minister Responsible for Addressing Homelessness

Quick Facts:

Social Envelope departments of the GNWT deliver or sponsor an array of services to support vulnerable persons including emergency overnight shelters (Education, Culture & Employment – ECE), day shelters (Health and Social Services – HSS), Mental Health Action Plan (HSS), Integrated Case Management (Justice), Homelessness Assistance Fund (NWTHC), Housing First (NWTHC) and Rapid Rehousing (NWTHC).

The Proponent will have the full cooperation of the NWT Housing Corporation and other GNWT departments, including ECE, HSS and Justice.

The final report is expected to provide a strategic planning document for action that may advise on addressing system coordination, resolving need, selecting solutions, recommending targets and achievable short term, medium term and long-term change outcomes for the GNWT to strive towards over five to ten year period.

Stay Connected:

The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) has a mandate to ensure there is a sufficient supply of affordable, adequate and suitable housing to meet the needs of Northwest Territories residents. The NWTHC conducts its business throughout the housing continuum, which include homelessness supports, social housing, homeownership supports, and homeownership repair and market rentals. Lowering the high cost of living in the NWT through the provision of safe, affordable housing is a key priority of the Government of the Northwest Territories. For more information, please call 1-844-NWT-HOME (1-844-698-4663) or visit www.nwthc.ca.

Media Contacts:

Cara Bryant

Communications Advisor

Strategic Planning, Policy and Communications

Northwest Territories Housing Corporation

Phone: (867) 767-9328 ex. 85023

Fax: (867) 873-9426