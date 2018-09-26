Premier McLeod on the Enbridge Line 21 Pipeline

YELLOWKNIFE - Premier Bob McLeod issued the following statement on the Enbridge Line 21 pipeline today:

“I was pleased to learn that operations have resumed for Enbridge’s Line 21 pipeline after almost 2 years of no activity.

"Resource development has, and will continue to be, the backbone of our economy and is central to ensuring a good source of middle class jobs and business opportunities. Our territory has mineral and petroleum resources and the development of those resources can have a transformative effect on our people and economy.

"Sustainable economic development is key to the future of Northerners. With a strong resource development base, we will be able to support diversification of our local economies into emerging and established sectors.

"On behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories I’d like to offer my congratulations to Imperial Oil, Enbridge the town of Norman Wells and other partners for getting this pipeline back up and running. I know the efforts and economic impacts of the pipeline have already begun to take shape in the community and will be felt for years to come. ”

Charlotte Digness

Media and Communications Coordinator

Cabinet Communications and Protocol

Government of the Northwest Territories

Ph: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092

Email: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca